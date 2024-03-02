BREAKING. DAY 5. Reiner's defense lawyer, KATJA WOERMER, summarizes. VIDEO - with English translation from Sissi.
Katja Woermer summarizes Day 5. English translations from Sissi.
In her email to me, Sissi wrote about her sadness when Katja talked about the “cage/cell underneath the courthouse building, like a dungeon, where the prisoners have to sit before they go upstairs into the court house. That is such a sad image.”
By the way, if somebody wants to create a subtitled version in a different language, Sissi also has the srt files, both German and English. In that case, please get in touch with me, and I will put you in touch with each other.
The current court dates.
Dienstag, den 5. März 2024, 9:15 Uhr (Tues, Mar 5, 9:15 am)
Freitag, den 8. März 2024, 9:15 Uhr (Fri, Mar 8, 9:15 am)
ADDED:
Tuesday, 12.03.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Posted March 2, 2024
