Katja Woermer summarizes Day 5. English translations from Sissi.

In her email to me, Sissi wrote about her sadness when Katja talked about the “cage/cell underneath the courthouse building, like a dungeon, where the prisoners have to sit before they go upstairs into the court house. That is such a sad image.”

By the way, if somebody wants to create a subtitled version in a different language, Sissi also has the srt files, both German and English. In that case, please get in touch with me, and I will put you in touch with each other.

The current court dates.

Dienstag, den 5. März 2024, 9:15 Uhr (Tues, Mar 5, 9:15 am)

Freitag, den 8. März 2024, 9:15 Uhr (Fri, Mar 8, 9:15 am)

Tuesday, 12.03.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted March 2, 2024