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Piki's avatar
Piki
2hEdited

What's so heartbreaking on top of that, is that so many loved ones, (yes, some of them died!!) turned away from you, when you started to talk about it.

It sure is hell, isn't it?

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
2h

The Harma shills of the Medical Industrial Complex still assure us that all vaxxes, including the Covax, are "Safe & Effective". Talk about living in a post-truth, satanically-inverted world!

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