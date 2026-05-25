I have posted very little about the so-called vaccines. The verdict is obvious: dangerous, to be avoided.

I realize many people are still doing all they can to prove these shots are dangerous, frequently deadly, and that huge numbers of people still deny these facts. I recognize that the work of fact-finding and fact-spreading is important, even vital.

For me, once something is established - like 2 plus 2 equals 4 - my interest tends to move on. There is so much else to explore.

Today is an exception. The Lioness of Judah Ministry has posted:

BOMBSHELL FROM JAPAN: 20 Million People Studied — All Excess Deaths Were Covid Vaccinated, Unvaccinated Had Zero

Link: lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/bombshell-from-japan-20-million-people

The overall finding - that virtually all the excess death are from the vaccinated population - is as expected.

There is one thing I learned: the major spike in deaths repeatedly occurred about three months after the shots:

The peak deaths cluster around the 100-day mark post-vaccination. Every single time. Dose after dose, the deadly rhythm repeats itself.

I’ve been most aware of the deaths and major injuries occurring shortly after the shots, and of the long-term consequences, like increased cancer, heart attack and stroke rates. For me, it’s new information that there is a “death cluster” after three months - a long enough time from the shots that the connection to the shots is not self-evident.

I wonder: did whoever constructed the shots - did whichever group of people and/or aliens who planned and oversaw the production of the shots - intentionally build this into the shots, this relatively slow deadly impact?

My guess: yes.

I am glad - and grateful - that these studies, like this study of 20 million Japanese, are being done and that the news is being spread as far and wide as possible by the alternative media.

Here is an earlier post by Lioness of Judah Ministry, mentioned in the current post:

At the end of the post, there are further posts establishing the dangers of the so-called vaccines - such as this one, drawing on research from Edward Dowd:

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If you know anyone who is still not sure of the dangers of the shots, maybe even someone who is planning on getting another shot, perhaps passing them this post might get them to see a tiny bit of the reality of the shots:

As for myself, I feel like someone who is witnessing a battlefield strewn with corpses, while most people go on unconcerned. Somehow the devastation is invisible to them. They see what they are induced to see - whether it is about the shots, or about the whole plandemic, or about Islam, or about Gaza, and on.

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Elsa’s Quest: https://elsasquest.com

Past posts: https://elsasquest.com/past-posts.html

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Posted May 25, 2026