The impetus for Bill Warner’s focus on Islam was hugely different from Tommy Robinson’s. He also aimed to achieve something very different.

Tommy Robinson was responding to a long-standing huge social wrong: the overwhelmingly Islamic rape gangs in the UK that had been targeting poor white girls for thee decades, with no help from the police or social services, and no acknowledgment of the existence of the problem from the government.

He wanted to put an end to the gangs. He wanted the police and social services and government to do what they were supposed to do.

In contrast, Bill Warner, in his early explorations of many religious traditions, had become aware of the Quran’s call to violence against non-Islamics about 40 years before 9/11. But he did not give Islam much attention until 9/11. That galvanized him. It was a call to action. A turning point.

From that point on, his aim was to warn people about the dangers of Islam, by providing them with easy-to-read versions of core Islamic texts (Quran, Sira, Hadiths) and core Islamic ideology, including on slavery and women. The goal: a world that was aware and would therefor act once the facts were known.

He coined the term, Political Islam, because he was only interested in Islam as it related to non-Islamics - kafirs, infidels, according to Islam. He saw that a very large portion - a bit over 60% - of the Quran was about kafirs, and dangerous to us.

My sense is that he - like so many of us, whatever our main focus - had no idea what he was up against, which was not just ignorance about Islam.

I have, for you, my audio interview with Bill from 2012, plus 2 landmark videos from him, and also a short children’s video from me.

The videos:

Bill’s amazing, most famous video (45 min):

WHY WE ARE AFRAID: A 1400 YEAR SECRET

Jihad vs Crusades (5 min) - excellent!

finally, especially for people not familiar with Islamic ideology, a 9-minute children’s video. Simple, easy, clear.

Before the interview with Bill, here’s a bit of background. The sound is a bit bumpy because this was not only my very first Truth Summit interview, it was the first interview I ever posted. I found it a daunting task, figuring out the technology.

I am very grateful to Bill for his patience!

AUDIO INTERVIEW WITH BILL WARNER, 2012

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/YVRDalLKoo5f/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v6yi0qs-bill-warner-of-political-islam.-2012.-the-truth-summit-started-here.-facts-.html

Here is the link to original web page on Bill Warner:

https://worldtruthsummit.com/bill-warner-2012.html

WHY WE ARE AFRAID - A 1400-YEAR SECRET

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_Qpy0mXg8Y&t=19s

JIHAD VS CRUSADES

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_To-cV94Bo

ISLAM - WHO, WHAT, HOW

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsN5lvu1SZk

I created a website for this video - which got translated into a number of languages.

The video went pretty viral - it was picked up by a major people in the alternative media and more.

And then … it would have needed someone who kept promoting it.

I saw the value of the project, tried to get more interest, could not, and finally went on to other projects.

Here’s the site:

https://livefreedom.net/islam-who-what-how.html

All the best to all of us who keep going,

Elsa

