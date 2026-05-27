Infidelity. Betrayal of the vow to be faithful. It’s one of the most difficult issues for couples. Many couples where one partner has been unfaithful come to therapy at the edge of divorce. Is there any way the relationship can be saved? - and perhaps even not just saved but strengthened, the weaknesses dealt with that contributed to the infidelity?

But in those cases, almost always the person who has been unfaithful is sorry - or to use an old-fashioned term, repents of what they have done. They may not want to explore what happened, hear their partner, but they may need to be willing to listen. Both people may need to learn how they contributed to what happened.

It’s very different, when we look at our betrayal by “our” society.

Instead of repentance, we get ongoing denial. Lies and more lies.

The shots were safe and effective. That was the story at the start. It is still the most popular story. There are ongoing court cases against doctors, nurses and others who did not do as they were told they had to do. The injuries and deaths - including the increased death rate among those who took the shots - are not the result of the injections.

As for 9/11, it was two planes that did it - no matter what evidence exists about the relative strength of airplanes and massive towers with steel girders.

As for World Wars I and II, we are to accept any standard history texts, ignore the evidence that both sides were funded by the same forces, that the Kaiser was trying to end WW I within a year of its start, that Hitler was groomed by a man from Britain.

As for Black Lives Matter, ignore the evidence that it was engineered to happen.

Also ignore all the evidence that goes against whatever story is being promoted about climate.

And of course ignore all evidence that Islam is not a religion of peace, and that many Muslims coming into the West are intent on having their ideology take over.

On and on.

There is no repentance coming from “our” society, in country after country - though in each country there are people who are awake and doing what they can to change the course of events:

people like Patrick Wood alerting as many as possible to how AI is “disappearing” dissent: Technocrats Using AI To Disappear Dissent Completely

people like the Lioness of Judah alerting as many as possible: BOMBSHELL STUDY OF 20 MILLION: ALL EXCESS DEATHS ARE FROM THE VACCINATED

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A huge difference between infidelity in a couple relationship and our relationship with “our” society is that we cannot file for divorce and move off the planet.

I have a lot of thoughts on what we can and cannot do.

But here …

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How many of us even feel the betrayal?

Many people who wake up to what is going on are caught in outrage, and in trying to reach the masses who are firm believers in the mainstream story.

I feel mainly disbelief at all I have been discovering. I shake my head in disbelief.

Like that there are actually predators capable of doing all they have been and are doing.

Like that we - the masses - have been funding the construction of underground cities where the predators can take refuge.

I have learned of the Federal Reserve - not federal and not a reserve. I have learned of “missing” trillions - meaning taken and used for purposes other than intended.

I have experienced whole classes of college students brainwashed to rigidly believe all opinions are equal, we must not disturb anyone’s opinions as this would hurt their feelings, and also that opinions are disconnected from action.

I have seen good movements largely taken over and turned destructive. From Martin Luther King Jr’s vision of all people being judged by their character not to color of their skin, to Black Lives Matter. From equal rights for women and men, to the destruction of the family. From gay rights to drag queens in kindergarten.

What do we do with this massive betrayal of truth and justice, of common sense, of life on the planet - of the students who were indoctrinated to believe all opinions are equal when they deserved to be taught how to think well?

How do we do what we can and yet life well?

There is no repairing the relationship with “our” society. Instead we need to see how we can live as well as we can in this world - both in our personal lives, and in connection with the larger world.

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I think of myself.

A few people have been reading my writings all the way back to 2006 when I started posting. I had so little awareness, was just beginning to recognize the threat posed by Islam.

Those people know that my response to the betrayal by “my” society has been to try to reach others, warn others, wake up others - with facts and also spoken word pieces.

Over the years my response to the betrayal expanded - as my awareness of the betrayal expanded. I have kept doing what I could to reach people with my writings and also some videos. I did Truth Summits. I took on informing people, in English, about what was happening with Reiner.

For some years, I did very little creative writing, very few songs and poems. I’ve gone back to doing more. To paraphrase Rosa Luxembourg (executed by Stalin’s government - or maybe it was Lenin’s): If I can’t dance, I don’t want to be part of that revolution.

I also developed Full Flourishing, my model of personal development. Yes, many of us are stuck. I was stuck. Horribly stuck. In a relationship that didn’t feel right. In a job that was utterly not right for me. In a home that was not right. The turnaround came from two things. First, taking something offered by the university where I was getting my MA - 18 free therapy sessions. Second, at the end of those sessions, I knew I wanted more. And I have explored the personal develop world for 4 decades, and even developed my own model and route toward development..

I strongly believe we each can find ways of getting unstuck, moving, exploirng, feeling good in our own lives and also doing what is right for us in the larger world.

How am I dealing with my betrayal by “my” society - our betrayal by “our” society?

Today, for the first time, I’ve really been thinking about that betrayal. So today I have written about it, and we will see where that goes.

It’s an ongoing journey.

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Elsa’s Quest: https://elsasquest.com

Past posts: https://elsasquest.com/past-posts.html

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Posted May 27, 2026