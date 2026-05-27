Truth Summit

Truth Summit

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Crixcyon
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Government is the greatest betrayal of all. Infidelity to the constitution and lie after lie. With everything in life, there is no need of repentance if you walk the line of truth, integrity and honesty. Those who deny fool no one but themselves.

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