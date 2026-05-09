Truth Summit

Truth Summit

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
3h

Poor fellow, how can we help him Elsa? Is the a gofundme for example?

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Riki Tiki Tavi's avatar
Riki Tiki Tavi
6h

Betrayal and deceit-and to top it off, 'sanctioned injustice' masquerading as jurisprudence. It is obvious to many who have lived long enough that some humans[?] will live a life of lies rather than allowing Truth to define the character of a human being's unique value. This means that those who choose to live a life of lies [typically in pursuit of financial opportunities] are not aligned with authentic human potential. The technocrats despise human creativity and regard life as a game to be exploited in service to egocentric-narcissistic endeavor. In a word: mental derangement appears to rule the realm of banksters and criminals in governments worldwide.

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