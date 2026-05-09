I was reading Cafe Locked Out, a post about Reg, dying of turbo cancer in a condemned house that Is slated to be demolished because it Is full of asbestos. If the demolition date comes before he dies, he has nowhere to go. This after a lifetime of work, beginning when he was five or six.

His partner is in a nursing home, placed there by doctors after she struggled with their eviction from the caravan park. They’d bought a small two-bedroom unit there to live out their twilight years — a purchase that had a clause they must have missed in the hefty contract. When the caravan park was sold, the new owners demanded vacant possession. So he and his partner, along with over twenty other permanents, were evicted into a country where they no longer had the money to buy a new house and the rentals are scarce and sky-high. The Australian Dream is dying, like Reg. It has been betrayed by smiling politicians who never answer questions — not even from their mansions — as they allow the corporations to pillage the mine we are becoming poorer upon.

BETRAYAL. OVER AND OVER.

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The shots in the arms that injured and killed.

BETRAYAL.

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Vaccinations that damaged, usually little by little, so the children were “just” more prone to illness, “just” more likely to have attention deficit and hyperactivity. Of course some children paid a much higher price. Autism, for instance. About 80% of autism is connected to vaccinations.

BETRAYAL.

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Western societies increasingly taking in masses of people with anti-Western ideologies, the citizens brainwashed to see this mass intake as something good.

BETRAYAL. AND MORE BETRAYAL.

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So many personal betrayals as well. Reiner betrayed by Viviane Fischer who tricked him into not appearing at a weekly Corona Committee broadcast, where she denounced him and he had no chance to defend himself. Plus he experienced so many other betrayals, and behind them the betrayal of the law in his abduction and his court case.

A friend has just recognized a massive betrayal she experienced eight years ago. It has taken her that long to recognize it.

I think of this world, where betrayal is woven into the fabric.

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I also think of Full Flourishing. How do we deal with these betrayals and flourish?

Is there any way for Reg and his partner to flourish? What about all of us?

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I think of the first part of Rule #1 of Laurence Gonzales’ 12 Rules of Survival: Perceive.

So many of us are vulnerable to betrayals. In fact, almost everyone is vulnerable to some deep betrayals.

We need to become far better at perceiving.

In fact, waking up to what is going on means waking up to perceiving the massive betrayals, and from that we come to: what can we do, what do we do?

Elsa

PS. To hear Reg’s story, recorded by someone who cares, Michael Gray Griffith:

Posted May 9, 2026