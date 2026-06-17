Susan K is a friend. Her story began with a diagnosis. Lung cancer. There was a second earlier start to the story. She already knew the power of alternative treatment - ivermectin, in her case. A couple of years earlier, she had been severely ill with covid. Finally she took ivermectin. An amazing quick recovery.

I’m going to give Susan’s story - a variation of a very common story. It shows how we often need to be our own doctors to save our lives. The traditional route leads very often to extremely unpleasant treatments (chemotherapy and radiation) and also to a terminal diagnosis - death.

On top of everything, here is Unbekoming with a research finding:

Hardin Jones, a Berkeley biostatistician, completed a twenty-five-year study comparing treated and untreated cancer patients. His finding, presented at the American Cancer Society Science Writers’ Seminar in 1969 and never seriously refuted, was that untreated patients lived on average four times longer than those who accepted conventional treatment.⁸

Now, Susan’s story in her own words. She takes ivermectin and fenbenzadole.

I am starting my CANCER SAGA with HOW TO TAKE FENBEN - an issue that is very difficult to discover. And that is why FENBEN didn’t work the first time and my Lung Cancer progressed to Stage 4 leading to surgery. I would think it is also why FENBEN is allowed to be sold on Amazon et al... If one doesn’t know how to take it, it is useless. And the manufacturing labs won’t tell you. ---------- FENBEN and the WATER PROBLEM FENBEN doesn’t work with water. The slightest amount of water, may it be a few drops, capsule-form or pure powder, it collapses on itself and heads straight to your intestines without dispersing, and out it goes in the toilet. I write this because as I was taking it with food that had small water content, I felt the capsule collapse on itself in my mouth amid the food. In powder form, it would agglomerate and down it goes to your intestine. Under both delivery systems, it can’t disperse through your system if the FENBEN is in contact with water. And almost all foods have water content! -------- HOW I TAKE FENBEN and my AMAZING RESULTS First thing in the morning, for three days in a row (Sat-Sun-Mon), I eat an avocado (a fatty super-food) in small spoonfuls dipped in yogurt. Yogurt has no water and is very anti-cancer. Down the avocado pieces go to my digestive tract. It takes 15 minutes for this tiny fatty meal to digest and only after do I take sips of my coffee. Note: I open up the avocados in the evening and let them sit on the counter to dissipate their water content. The same with frozen avocado pieces. I also changed much of my diet. As cancer cells feed on sugar, I consume the least amount of sugar as much as possible. For my breakfast, I have one-half pink grapefruit, 1/3 of a Granny Smith apple, blueberries or blackberries with cranberries, two large slices of toasted sourdough bread topped with dark roasted peanut butter. It’s almost a sugarless breakfast. BTW, all apples have sugar except Granny Smith. And so it goes, the least sugar in what I eat. Every evening, I treat myself to 70+% Dark Chocolate dipped in frozen yogurt. I’ve recently discovered that Green Tea can do wonders to wipe out cancer cells. So, I started drinking it two weeks ago. ---------- MY SCAN RESULTS When I started with my oncologist, I insisted that he write in my file that I take FENBEN. He didn’t want to but my insistence was great and he had no choice.

ELSA:

I am going to interrupt here. This is ultra important. Many people who do take alternative products, do not tell their mainstream doctors. They may fear, with good reason, that it will only lead to problems. On the other hand, as you will see, an important part of Susan’s story is the consequence of insisting that the doctor write FENBEN on her chart.

Back to Susan:

Since my surgery, I had four scans for my Small Cell Lung Cancer. The first scan showed four tiny nodules developing. The second scan showed one nodule had disappeared, another had regressed, and the other two showed no activity, aka not growing. They’re still tiny. The third and fourth scans show the same results, aka no activity. When I saw my oncologist last week for the latest scan results, he was waiting for me standing up with glowing eyes and a huge smile. My cancer is inactive! As usual, I said to him one word: ‘FENBEN’. And, for the first time, he nods his head up and down as a YES sign. Apparently, I am a ‘first’ case of inactive cancer cells while undergoing the worthless immunotherapy scam. All oncologists are floored by my results and now accept that FENBEN plays a crucial role. They want to talk about it but are limited in what they can say without getting into trouble. Last week, I had another session of the immunotherapy scam. Immunotherapy show results in only 15-20% of cases and it takes multiple sessions to slow the cancer down. In my case, the cancer cells went inactive as of the first session. The head nurse and the pharmacist came to see me and wanted to know what alternative treatment I was taking; they wrote it down! ---------- And so goes my FENBEN story. It’s all in how you take the FENBEN and your diet. - Susan K. (Of note, I also take Ivermectin liquid before bed on the off-FENBEN days.) -END-

This is not the end of the story. Will any of the oncologists on the staff dare to incorporate fenbenzadole publicly in their treatments? Most doctors and other medical personnel, in my experience, are not intentional villains. They want their patients to get better. Here is Susan, doing excellently, while only 15-20% of the other patients show even a slowing of the progression of the same kind of cancer - one that is very hard to treat effectively.

Here, again, is Susan:

The head nurse and the pharmacist came to see me and wanted to know what alternative treatment I was taking; they wrote it down!

How much ongoing courage, how much ongoing integrity will they show, especially if they run into disciplinary measures? We will see.

Finally, this story also shows how important one person’s actions can be, creating much larger ripples beyond her own well-being.

Posted June 17, 2026