I want to introduce you to someone I have known of and admired since 2012, when I first heard of her. Bat Ye’or. The term I heard associated with her: the mother of us all.

I especially want to look at what in her personality made her capable of seeing and expressing truths that were and still are generally denounced, though they have been shown to be true - in her case, notably dhimmitude (the inferior status of non-Muslims in Islamic societies) and Eurabia (the planned Islamization of Europe through the large-scale influx of Muslims). To her, these truths were not only evident but so dangerous to Western Judeo-Christian civilization that she chose to devote her life to writing, for example, Le Dhimmi (1980), English translation The Dhimmi (1985), Hebrew translation (1986). The book she is best known for is Eurasia (2005).

She is now 92, and the New York Times has seen fit to publish a hit piece on her. (Hit pieces seem to be currently in vogue.) Jihad Watch wrote a response. The Geller Report republished it. And I was delighted to be reminded of “the mother of us all” who recognized in the 1970s what almost no one was aware of: the reality and danger of Islam and its treatment of non-Muslims. I remember reading a couple of books on Islam about 2003 - no mention of dhimmitude whatsoever. Very positive portrayals of Islam and Mohammed.

Here:

links to the recent articles, plus a link to a short video clip from 17 years ago;

a portion of the article;

personal strengths of Bat Ye’or, that she not only recognized what was happening, but had the capacity and cared enough to write about it.

I’ll start by mentioning some of those strengths. I’ll give more detail at the end:

She was not stuck. She took action . This is absolutely core. She did not go, What can I, one person, do? It’s hopeless. I don’t know if she went through periods of stuckness and despair. I know of her accomplishments, which got her to be recognized as “the mother of us all,” meaning one of the very first people to speak out with what she did about Islam.

She acknowledged and acted on what she experienced, the destruction of the Jewish community in Egypt, Jews forced to leave, with nothing. She looked at the Quran and at Islam in action, non-Muslims being dhimmis, in accord with the Quran.

She had a passionate conviction that her message mattered.

She cared.

She thought clearly and logically.

She brought together facts and expressed them clearly . She publicized facts, like in Eurasia, official documents showing the planned Islamization of the West through the mass influx of Muslims.

Yet there is a calmness to her.

LINKS:

ESTABLISHMENT PANIC: Vindicated Bat Ye’or Targeted by New York Times Judith Miller Hit Piece:

https://gellerreport.com/2026/04/establishment-panic-vindicated-bat-yeor-targeted-by-new-york-times-judith-miller-hit-piece.html/

Truth-Teller Encounters the Buzz-Saw of the Establishment Narrative:

https://jihadwatch.org/2026/04/truth-teller-encounters-the-buzz-saw-of-the-establishment-narrative

Also, a very short clip of Bat Ye’or from 17 years ago:

x.com/Shariakill/status/1956787069470257364

Bat Ye’or is a 92-year-old independent scholar, born in Egypt. Her 1990s books [actually, from the 1980s], including The Dhimmi, The Decline of Eastern Christianity Under Islam, and Islam and Dhimmitude, shed unprecedented light upon a previously neglected area of the study of Islam: dhimmitude, Islamic law’s institutionalized system of discrimination and persecution of unbelievers, primarily Jews and Christians. Then in her equally groundbreaking 2005 book Eurabia: The Euro-Arab Axis, Bat Ye’or showed how and why Europe embarked upon the path that is now leading, as more and more people realize daily, to the destruction of its own civilization: the admittance of massive numbers of Muslim migrants without any expectation that they would ever assimilate and adopt European Judeo-Christian values and mores. If events have vindicated anyone who has written anything over the last quarter-century, they have vindicated Bat Ye’or. Islamic apologists in the West have, over the last few years, sharply curtailed their claims that Islam is tolerant and now are increasingly open about their supremacist designs and contempt for their hosts. Eurabia, for years dismissed as a conspiracy theory, is now obvious and unavoidable on the streets of London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, and elsewhere. Bat Ye’or should consequently be celebrated as the visionary she is, and as someone who stood her ground courageously against the ridicule and contempt of the academic establishment, which assured us that Islam was peaceful and tolerant and that Europe would never be in any danger from the Muslim migrants it took in. Instead, Judith Miller [the author of the hit piece] gives us more of that contempt...

And now, more of BAT YE’OR.

First, Bat Ye’or is a chosen name, Daughter of the Nile. She comes from a family that had been in Egypt for centuries. She is, very much, a daughter of the Nile.

Now, her STRENGTHS.

SHE TOOK ACTION. In her case, she wrote books, starting with what she knew from Egypt and from the Quran - the dhimmitude of non-Muslims in Muslim societies. It’s so easy to stay stuck - for example, in despair. She didn’t.

SHE DEEPLY CARED ABOUT, LOVED, Western Judeo-Christian values, Western Judeo-Christian civilization. Her writings testify to that.

EXPERIENCES and the READINESS TO ACKNOWLEDGE REALITY. With the rise of Islamic power, she and her family lived through Jews being driven out, with nothing. She acknowledged what was going on, both in her life and in the larger society around her. She saw Islam in action and also studied it.

THE CAPACITY TO THINK LOGICALLY, TO EXPRESS CLEARLY, TO COME TO LOGICAL CONCLUSIONS. In Bat Ye’or’s writings, you get masses of facts, clearly laid out, and analysis, and logical conclusions.

She clearly also had PASSIONATE CONVICTION IN THE IMPORTANCE OF WHAT SHE WAS SAYING.

Did she also have COURAGE, or was it easy for her to keep writing, despite the denigration from academia and the mainstream in general? Most people would not find it easy to do what she did. I don’t know enough about her to know the answer.

WILLINGNESS TO DO WHAT SHE COULD to reach people.

A final characteristic. As far as I can see, she has a QUIET WAY OF BEING. The situation she faced, and still faces: the leaders of Western civilization, and the mainstream media in Western civilization, have set their (our) civilization on a path of self-evident destruction. This could devour a person, destroy them from within.

Semmelweis, a Viennese doctor, recognized that the practice of doctors handling corpses and then women giving birth was the cause for the high mortality rate of women giving birth in Viennese hospitals. He tried to get doctors to wash their hands with a strong antiseptic. He failed. He went mad. (At any rate, that is the story I heard since childhood.)

Not Bat Ye’or, and not many of those I went on to interview, from 2012-2014, like Bill Warner, Robert Spencer, Nonie Darwish, Nicolai Sennels, Mark Durie, regarding who they were, and their choosing to speak about Islam in the West.

Bat Ye’or is someone I did not get the chance to interview. I was able to get in touch with her. However, she was dealing with the serious illness of her husband. It was not the right time for an interview.

I am glad to be able to do this tribute to her and her work.

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Those interviews: they were part of my answer to what I could do, one person who was seeing things that went against the mainstream message.

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Elsa’s Quest: https://elsasquest.com

Past posts: https://elsasquest.com/past-posts.html

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Posted April 14, 2026