It came into my inbox, from a friend. A screenshot from Catherine Austin Fitts’ Solari Report. I have already written on David Hughes’ claim that Reiner is guilty. Given CAF’s major profile, I thought it was worth addressing this again.

I recognize 2 of the people in the picture: Reiner, and beside him, Vivianne Fischer. In the top right corner I see the words: OVALmedia. The other 2 people are most likely from OVALmedia.

Underneath are 3 short paragraphs from CAF:

By Catherine Austin Fitts If you are following the prosecution of Reiner Fuellmich, I recommend Dr. David Hughes’ series on the topic. It is a reminder on why it is important for the new media to do due diligence in complex legal cases. We have sponsored research and reporting on several complex legal cases in the last two years, with excellent reporting by Taylor Hudak on the wrongful prosecution of Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Roger Ver, and Gideon van Meijeren. We did not attempt to do so for Reiner’s case as we thought it was highly likely that it was not wrongful. David’s series affirms that assessment. Special thanks to David for his efforts. We recommend his website and Substack to you.

She concludes with links to David Hughes’ 4 pieces. I will add those links toward the end.

Most important for me: What is my response and why?

I have heard a number of times that Catherine Austin Fitts is controlled opposition. This makes it even more likely.

Why do I say that?

I am not going to turn to law, but to ethics - to good and bad. I have always loved ethics (and long taught it): right and wrong, good and bad. How do we figure that out?

I saw the amount of good Reiner did with his interviews on the alleged coronavirus.

I saw:

the amazing amount of time and dedication he gave to the Corona Committee,

the huge number of people he (and his co-hosts) interviewed,

the respect he showed to his many, very diverse interviewees.

He gave us, the listeners, a way of making sense of the situation.

He gave us an overview, in addition to the many details on the alleged virus and the mRNA injections and the masking and social distancing and lockdowns.

I have heard from so many people that Reiner was a life-saver.

He brought sanity to a situation which made no sense, if one had any concern for people and truth and justice.

On top of all this, he seemed totally unconcerned for his safety or the safety of his business.

Truth and justice. As he said over and over: sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Then there was the Grand Jury, presenting the evidence to the world, with extraordinary colleagues and presentations from amazing investigators. 30 hours of truth from experts from South Africa, France, Spain, India, the United States, and more. I watched all 30 hours.

All this was a gift to the world, a gift to humanity.

And then came the betrayal by Vivianne Fischer, a co-host, tricking him not to be present at the meeting where she publicly denounced him without his having a chance to defend himself.

After that, he went on to do ever more interviews for the newly created ICIC: Barrie Trowers, David Icke, Clif High - and 2 sisters in their 90’s, injured by the mRNA injections.

That was ended by his abduction from Mexico to Germany - where there was clearly the involvement of both the Mexican and German governments.

Why the abduction?

Nothing of all the massive good Reiner did for all of us - though definitely not for those Reiner calls the Monsters - was ever mentioned in the charges against him.

Instead there was supposed to have been some financial wrong-doing - which Reiner and his lawyers showed, in the trial, was not wrong-doing, but protecting the assets of his clients - assets which were later put into the account of the person entrusted to put the money into Reiner’s account. The person has of course not been charged with anything. On top of that, for greater actual wrong-doings (as proven in court), there was not even a prison sentence, let alone an abduction and so on.

I followed the court case very closely, pulled together in English reports of the proceedings, court day by court day. I will not repeat any of that here, but it was very clear there was a set up, and that the entire case was a mockery of anything one might call justice.

What is my response to the claim that Reiner is guilty?

David Hughes is right:

according to the document produced by an untrustworthy government which has charged and imprisoned a wide range of people who have not gone along with its unjust mandates;

according to a document produced by the government that arranged the abduction of Reiner, that arranged for a very junior judge to take on the case because a more experienced judge said it was groundless;

according to a document produced by a legal system in which the judge was clearly ready to pronounce Reiner guilty, doing whatever it would take to pronounce him guilty (like forbidding lawyers from talking in the courtroom, like forbidding the appearance of many of Reiner’s witnesses);

Yes, according to that document, Reiner is guilty. And CAF recommends his website and Substack.

I said I would include links to Hughes’ pieces. I will. I will also include links to the pieces of Paul Charles Gregory, who does not rely on a government-produced document, but to the original documents, in German. After the appearance of Hughes’ first piece, Paul sent these links to Hughes, who had evidently already decided on his path.

Here is the extensive analysis of Paul Charles Gregory:

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/edgar-siemund-summing-up.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/what-the-notary-had-to-say.html

Here are links to Hughes pieces:

Why Reiner Fuellmich Was Guilty – Part 1

Why Reiner Fuellmich Was Guilty – Part 2

Why Reiner Fuellmich Was Guilty – Part 3

Why Reiner Fuellmich Was Guilty – Part 4

What I see. I see that a winnowing is happening - an ever clearer separation of people like David Hughes and Catheine Austin Fitts (with her growing friendship with Tuucker Carlson) from people with a perspective like the one I have presented.

A final question. why is this happening now?

My guess is that it has to do with Reiner gaining visibility and traction. So “they” (whoever they are) will do whatever they believe is best to denigrate him and make people not believe him.

Of course it means that some people many people have respected, like David Hughes and CAF, will no longer be respected by quite as many people.

But “they” like splitting us against each other. It’s a tatic used all over the place.

How to end this?

There are very strong voices speaking out on Reiner’s behalf, and being increasingly heard.

Spread the word.



Elsa

PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

Posted March 9, 2026