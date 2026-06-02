TALK TIME. A few of us have been meeting, week after week. A few are new. A few drop by when they can. Each time is different: what is going on, that matters to us, in our own lives?

Yes, there are wars, invasions and escalations and also movements toward peace.

But Talk Time is about us. What matters to us? What’s at the forefront for us. What joys, worries, griefs? Are some old memories stirring?

Each person has a chance to talk. And we also get a chance to respond. What did we hear? How does it resonate with us?

TALK TIME. A time to talk, and to listen. A time to share with the others. And a time to be heard by the others.

When everyone has had a turn, it’s conversation - whatever comes up, wherever it goes.

You’re welcome to join.

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted June 2, 2026