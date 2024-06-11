Note: Jiota was not personally on site. According to Streampunk, Jiota’s information is from Katja Woermer, Reiner’s lawyer (Streampunk update, 24/06/10).
Newsflash on the 16th day of the trial in the Reiner Füllmich case before the Göttingen Regional Court on June 10, 2024
Life jacket
Today's 16th day of proceedings in the Reiner Füllmich case before the Göttingen Regional Court has so far been characterized by a large contingent of police and security forces and precautions. During Reiner Füllmich's transport from the prison to the court building, which was accompanied by armed security officers and escorted by several large vehicles, he was also shackled. According to the defense, a bulletproof vest was also discussed.
We can only speculate as to why this happened and why the large contingent was deployed at Göttingen District Court.
The trial began with the defense reading out a 15-page motion of bias against the presiding judge.
This was followed by motions for evidence by lawyer Dr. Christof Miseré and a statement of his own which he read out.
We will see how things develop after the lunch break.
The auditorium is full and interest is high.
If further information is available from the courtroom, we will use it and share it with you.
The motion to recuse defense attorney Katja Wörmer will be made available to us for publication as well as the other attachments.
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
TRIAL DATES
NEW TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:
Monday, June 10, 2024, 9:15 am
Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 9:15 am
Thursday, June 20, 2024, 9:15 am
Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 9:15 am
Friday, July 12, 2024, 9:15 am (half day)
Previous trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024.
(15 trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024):
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
02nd day Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
6 trial days on a Friday = half a trial day until noon
4 trial days on a Wednesday
5 trial days on a Tuesday
I have yet to write a personal letter to Reiner; however--I do appreciate your encouragement in this regard. The fact that he was given a bullet-proof vest might imply that the justice system is aware that he has dark enemies who would like to see him erased. This is yet another clue exhibiting how the Cabal's crumbling system is at its end. God wins!