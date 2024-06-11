Note: Jiota was not personally on site. According to Streampunk, Jiota’s information is from Katja Woermer, Reiner’s lawyer (Streampunk update, 24/06/10).

Newsflash on the 16th day of the trial in the Reiner Füllmich case before the Göttingen Regional Court on June 10, 2024

Today's 16th day of proceedings in the Reiner Füllmich case before the Göttingen Regional Court has so far been characterized by a large contingent of police and security forces and precautions. During Reiner Füllmich's transport from the prison to the court building, which was accompanied by armed security officers and escorted by several large vehicles, he was also shackled. According to the defense, a bulletproof vest was also discussed.

We can only speculate as to why this happened and why the large contingent was deployed at Göttingen District Court.

The trial began with the defense reading out a 15-page motion of bias against the presiding judge.

This was followed by motions for evidence by lawyer Dr. Christof Miseré and a statement of his own which he read out.

We will see how things develop after the lunch break.

The auditorium is full and interest is high.

If further information is available from the courtroom, we will use it and share it with you.

The motion to recuse defense attorney Katja Wörmer will be made available to us for publication as well as the other attachments.

