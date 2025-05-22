TALK TIME - talking about “just us.” You’d think it would be the easiest thing in the world. But some people have just not learned to communicate their experiences, to turn the experiences into words so others can get as close to being there as possible.

Some people, though, are experts. I’m just reading Whitley Strieber’s Communion, on his experiences with “visitors” - aliens. One thing that struck me was how vividly he details experiences - WHAT happened, including his feelings and thoughts about experiences as they were happening.

He does more as well. He wonders how one can check what are, most likely, experiences, and which are more likely to be imaginings or implanted false memories. He does masses of intelligent thinking, in other words.

One thing about Strieber: he was the author of numerous published books before his encounters with “visitors.” So he had a background in making events (real or fictional) come alive for readers.

Anyway, one day a week, on Thursday, at 2 times, there is TALK TIME - when a few of us get together to convey (for 2-3 minutes) something that has mattered to us in the past week or so.

It has brought us close.

We also, once someone has talked, respond in a way that shows we have been listening: for 2-3 minutes, we respond with either “What I heard was …” or “What you said brings up in me …”

If you’d like to take part, and are not on the reminder list (where there is the link), please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com

The times, by the way:

Thurs, 2 pm EST (11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK, 8 pm most of Europe);

Thurs, 7 pm EST (4 pm Pacific, 9 am Fri Brisbane, Australia)

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Posted May 22, 2025