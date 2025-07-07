THIS IS AN EXPERIMENT. Just as life, in many ways, is an experiment.

THE FULL FLOURISHING QUEST. For people reaching for more in their lives. For people with the sense that more is possible, maybe in what they’re accomplishing, maybe in what life is like for them. Sometimes there’s just a bit of an ache. Sometimes we feel we’re facing a bottomless pit, or even falling into it.

What will the group be like?

My suggestion: come and see.

THE TIME:

Tuesday, 2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

LENGTH:

One hour.

If you’re interested and not on the list for the Full Flourishing Community, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com

Millions upon millions throughout the West are on the quest to flourish fully.

I have heard that the route to the peak of Mount Everest is littered with garbage, including masses of discarded oxygen bottles. Like those climbing Mount Everest, people who want to flourish fully are definitely not alone! Unlike the quest to get to the top of Mount Everest, this isn’t a quest with a final destination.

But it is a quest all the same. We’re aware that something doesn’t feel right in our lives. Maybe we’re trying to reach people and hit walls. Maybe we want more love and are not finding it. We care, and we care to do something about it.

Unlike with Mount Everest, even if we get all we longed for and more, almost certainly we come to further challenges.

I set out on this quest accidentally, more than four decades ago, with no idea about the strange journey I was embarking upon - or the weird landscape I would encounter. “Enter here,” signs beckoned all over the place. Talk approaches. Body approaches. Behavior approaches. In-depth exploration. Group. Individual. Couple.

The general goal with the Full Flourishing Quest: Getting There from Here. Here is wherever you are. There is wherever you’d like to be. How? Through small steps - steps that feel right for you, maybe hadn’t thought of on your own, anyway hadn’t been doing consistently on your own,

All the best to all of us, in this experiment, in everything,

Elsa

Posted July 7, 2025