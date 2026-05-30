AMAZING UPDATE!! AMERICAN OFFICIAL AND KATJA WOERMER VISIT REINER - PLUS REINER'S CELL
Here is more evidence that Reiner is getting ever more powerful international attention. An American offical, Leland Lehrman, a close associate of Robert F Kennedy Jr, has visited Reiner, sees him as clearly a political prisoner, and will be paying close attention to documents on his case. Here is an interview with Kerstin Heusinger, another long-time supporter of Reiner, from right after his visit:
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgCbEsMOJ3g
This video is from the channel of a long-time supporter of Reiner, Sissi. It’s in English, with German sub-titles, so it can also reach a German audience.
Highlight: Leland Lehrman asserts that the US wil be doing all it can, including offering asylum - but for that there are exact procedures that need to be followed and he will be making contacts. He believes Reiner case is strong and his strategy good. Lehrman himself notes especially, regarding that Reiner could be granted asylum, evidence of the case against Reiner being fabricated and a judge imported for the fabricated case.
Here is the blurb from below the video:
Leland Lehrman, a close associate of Robert Kennedy Jr. and an advisor to MAHA, visited Reiner Füllmich in prison to discuss potential diplomatic support from the U.S. He was accompanied by Katja Wörmer, Reiner’s attorney, and Kerstin Heusinger, the BAM! correspondent in Germany.
Leland Lehrman doesn’t mince words:
• Reiner Füllmich is a political prisoner who is being persecuted by the state and deserves political asylum.
• His “case” was fabricated by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution** and the public prosecutor’s office; since 2021, he has been targeted not for alleged financial crimes, but for his efforts to expose Covid propaganda.
Leland will visit other political prisoners currently detained in Germany, including Dr. Bianca Witzschel and Johanna Findeisen.
Lehrman’s conclusion:
“People in the United States and around the world will have to make the complete dismantling of the Deep State their top priority in the near future.
“It must be rendered so powerless that it will never again be able to
impose a climate dictatorship,
a health dictatorship,
a war dictatorship,
an economic dictatorship, or
a technological dictatorship.
All of these structures must be completely stripped of their power, as they can be used at any time as tools for the abuse of power. [italics mine]
Reporting: Kerstin Heusinger, Editing: Michel Caulea for BAM!
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And then, here is a view of Reiner’s room - his cell.
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I am ending, once again, with The Free Reiner song. From Axiom Resist.
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8TuNGCV7jo
I’ve also uploaded to Bitchute and Rumble, where there is no risk that the song will be taken down:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4MOBNAWG0Nww/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v78eeaq-amazing-new-free-reiner-song.-axiom-resist.-high-energy.-fabulous.html
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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
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BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
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Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,
no glitter on the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,
PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER
by Paul Charles Gregory
https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html
IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
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Posted May 30, 2026
Nobody needs a candle to see the sun — what has been done to Reiner is clearly visible to all who seek justice and truth!