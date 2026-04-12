The bars are breakin’

The system’s shakin’ … Justice ain’t a whisper

It’s a roar .. . We’re shouting

Free Reiner

Let the truth ring bells …

Wow!! Fantastic!!!! From Axiom Resist. On Norshit’s channel. Also on Telegram (but I don’t have that link).

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8TuNGCV7jo

Sent to me by a friend. Thank you!!!!!!!

I’ve also uploaded to Bitchute and Rumble, where there is no risk that the song will be taken down:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4MOBNAWG0Nww/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v78eeaq-amazing-new-free-reiner-song.-axiom-resist.-high-energy.-fabulous.html

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And then, one more thing important for freedom:

The Hungarian election is today. Orban .

Orban has held out against the EU’s demands to take in huge numbers of so-called refugees, has upheld safety for citizens. Here’s a link, where you can also get updates on the results as they come in. Polls close at 7, European time.

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2026/04/12/the-hungarian-election-is-today-results-links-and-open-discussion-thread/

They have a very interesting blow-by-blow potential script (based on what has happened in other Eastern European countries): how the opposition is likely to play that the election (Orban winning) was rigged while they are trying to rig the elction.

I’m going to end with the song a second time.

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4MOBNAWG0Nww/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v78eeaq-amazing-new-free-reiner-song.-axiom-resist.-high-energy.-fabulous.html

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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

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_________________________________

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,

PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted April 12, 2026