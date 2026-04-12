AMAZING!!!!!! NEW FREE REINER SONG. HIGH ENERGY. FABULOUS!!!!!!!! Plus Hungarian election today!! So important for freedom!
The bars are breakin’
The system’s shakin’ …
Justice ain’t a whisper
It’s a roar .. .
We’re shouting
Free Reiner
Let the truth ring bells …
Wow!! Fantastic!!!! From Axiom Resist. On Norshit’s channel. Also on Telegram (but I don’t have that link).
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8TuNGCV7jo
Sent to me by a friend. Thank you!!!!!!!
I’ve also uploaded to Bitchute and Rumble, where there is no risk that the song will be taken down:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4MOBNAWG0Nww/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v78eeaq-amazing-new-free-reiner-song.-axiom-resist.-high-energy.-fabulous.html
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And then, one more thing important for freedom:
The Hungarian election is today. Orban.
Orban has held out against the EU’s demands to take in huge numbers of so-called refugees, has upheld safety for citizens. Here’s a link, where you can also get updates on the results as they come in. Polls close at 7, European time.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2026/04/12/the-hungarian-election-is-today-results-links-and-open-discussion-thread/
They have a very interesting blow-by-blow potential script (based on what has happened in other Eastern European countries): how the opposition is likely to play that the election (Orban winning) was rigged while they are trying to rig the elction.
I’m going to end with the song a second time.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4MOBNAWG0Nww/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v78eeaq-amazing-new-free-reiner-song.-axiom-resist.-high-energy.-fabulous.html
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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
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BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
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Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,
no glitter on the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,
PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER
by Paul Charles Gregory
https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html
IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
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Posted April 12, 2026
Thank you Elsa good news 🙂🏆💌🔥 I cannot be much time reading, we were a few days în emergency, now out of hospital still serious, take care
SUPER!!
Cool!
We should all sing with them!