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Orli and the team's avatar
Orli and the team
1h

Thank you Elsa good news 🙂🏆💌🔥 I cannot be much time reading, we were a few days în emergency, now out of hospital still serious, take care

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1 reply by Elsa
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Piki
2m

SUPER!!

Cool!

We should all sing with them!

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