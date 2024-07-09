ALL THE BEST TO REINER AND HIS TEAM TOMORROW AND ALWAYS. 19th Trial Day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Five new court dates have been added to Reiner’s trial. Does this indicate that anything has shifted in Reiner’s case? The judge had said there was no need for any further witnesses from Reiner. He had a statement, a preliminary judgement, to read out. That was on June 20. But neither of Reiner’s lawyers appeared in court. And so, though the judge attempted to push Reiner to take a court-appointed lawyer, in the end, everything was postponed, and eventually the five new court dates were added.
However, it’s very important to recognize, as Katja Woermer, Reiner’s main lawyer, has let know:
Unfortunately, the extra dates do not necessarily indicate anything positive. It is required to have further dates, at least every 3 weeks. However, we - Reiner and his team - are looking at this as positive.
Now the time has gone by, from June 20 to July 9. Tomorrow is Reiner’s next court day.
I know that so many people are sending energy, good wishes and prayers.
I will let you know as soon as I know anything.
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:
19th Day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day) (unsure if still as scheduled)
Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Wednesday July 31, 2024
Tuesday August 6, 2024
Wednesday August 14, 2024
Previous trial days:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
18th day Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
6 trial days on a Friday = half a trial day (until noon)
Sending good vibes and energy to Reiner and his team tomorrow! Staying positive.
♥️🙏♥️