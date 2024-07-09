Five new court dates have been added to Reiner’s trial. Does this indicate that anything has shifted in Reiner’s case? The judge had said there was no need for any further witnesses from Reiner. He had a statement, a preliminary judgement, to read out. That was on June 20. But neither of Reiner’s lawyers appeared in court. And so, though the judge attempted to push Reiner to take a court-appointed lawyer, in the end, everything was postponed, and eventually the five new court dates were added.

However, it’s very important to recognize, as Katja Woermer, Reiner’s main lawyer, has let know:

Unfortunately, the extra dates do not necessarily indicate anything positive. It is required to have further dates, at least every 3 weeks. However, we - Reiner and his team - are looking at this as positive.

Now the time has gone by, from June 20 to July 9. Tomorrow is Reiner’s next court day.

I know that so many people are sending energy, good wishes and prayers.

I will let you know as soon as I know anything.

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

19th Day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day) (unsure if still as scheduled)

Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

Thursday, July 25, 2024

Wednesday July 31, 2024

Tuesday August 6, 2024

Wednesday August 14, 2024

___________________

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

18th day Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

--------------------------------------------------------------

6 trial days on a Friday = half a trial day (until noon)



Posted July 9 2024