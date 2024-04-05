Everywhere in the New Age movement we hear, ATTRACT ABUNDANCE. There is, as I see it anyway, an attract-abundance mania. I also see it as yet another dangerous psy-op. What I see most is people fixated on attracting abundance instead of, say, reading a good book or singing a song they love. They’re sure they just don’t have the magic formula right.

I suppose it’s ok if you end up floating in money. It’s definitely not so good if you end up drowning in debt, your appetite for things unchecked, without having enjoyed many of the things around you.

But here, my interest is on how this is a psy-op, distracting our attention, and also part of the general CONFUSION tactic. On the one hand we’re to attract abundance, but for a couple of decades we’ve been warned that we’re destroying the planet with our mania for abundance, like cars and travel. Even cow farts and more recently, trees, are supposedly destroying the planet. Now we’re being pummelled by more of the CONFUSION psy-op. On the one hand, ATTRACT ABUNDANCE. On the other, DON’T BREATHE TOO MUCH - it pollutes the planet. And LIVE IN A 5-MINUTE CITY - don’t even walk outside the margins, or you’ll consume too much oxygen, and as you know, breathing pollutes and depletes the planet.

You turn around. ATTRACT ABUNDANCE! You turn around. DON’T BREATHE SO MUCH!

That we’re hit by contradictory confusing messages is no accident. It used to be that teachers said to little kids, Put your thinking caps on. Not anymore. If they thought about it, kids might say, “Hey, emperor, you’re so naked that even if you put clothes on, you’d still be naked."

Welcome to PSY-OP CENTRAL!

Or take a break from PSY-OP CENTRAL.

Breathe. Smell … whatever is around you.

Read a poem … like about life being sometimes upside down, sometimes right side up … but no pretence that something is what it is not. And no pretending it’s 2 things at the same time!

There’s a huge difference between the poem and crazy contradictory messages where you’re not supposed to notice the crazy contradictoriness. Instead, we’re supposed to take them totally seriously, to swallow them like TRUTH. We’re not supposed to ask: hey, what craziness is going on here? What kind of abundance could be okay if I’m supposed to breathe as little as possible? Or are we now supposed to reject the New Age messages that have been pumped out non-stop for 20 or 30 years? Are we supposed to reject them without even thinking about it, without asking, hey what’s going on?

If we do notice, it’s easy to get caught in anger or frustration. We may get stuck in those feelings.

(And in case you think these psy-ops are bad, there’s yet another one at the bottom.)

NOW … back to the poem. With the poem, we’re likely to shake loose from all that.

By the way, the Predators know what is going on. They don’t want you to hang loose.

So have a little fun. Do hang loose. The poem, it’s light. Life isn’t all one thing or another. Life is all kinds of things.

And now, before we get to the poem, one of those thoughts that takes us elsewhere. There’s increasing attention to our taking our sovereignty, taking ourselves out of the system. That may bring people to abundance. But it has nothing to do with attracting abundance. The people finding how to become sovereign are rather like intrepid explorers, going where the system does not want people to go - very different from most of the attract-abundance people I have met.

Now, the poem, which is not about confusion, but about the many sides of life:

https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/poems-about-life.html

NOT UPSIDE ONLY Life

isn't

upside only

It's

upside

down rollercoaster ride

a night on the town

eggs over easy

don't take it hard

rock and roll nights

a house of cards Life

isn't

upside only

There's

upside

down scrambled and addled

the run of the town

then run out of town

running on empty

topsy and turvy

had it up to here

waiting

for the air to clear once over easy

hard as a stone

heart of stone

heart of gold

heartless

hardhearted

foolhardy

lucky in love

rollercoaster ride

night on the town Not

downside

only

Also

downside

down Mmmmmm

Life

isn't

downside only

It's

upside

up

downside

down But who knows what's up

And what's upside down? Elsa

June 25, 1999

By the way, about psy-ops using CONFUSION to disempower us. It’s confusing to claim life is upside down and right side up AT THE SAME TIME.

And with that, here is another psy-op using CONFUSION - claiming two contradictory things at once. People are trained to spout WHO ARE YOU TO JUDGE, while at the same time accepting UTTER JUDGEMENTS about, for instance, RACISM IS EVIL and WHITES ARE RACIST. An utterly blatant psy-op - as is evident if you just THINK ABOUT IT for a moment. But of course, we’re to be too confused, as well as otherwise too mind controlled to think!

What’s the psy-op that most gets to you, irritates you, angers you, maybe confuses you? Have you thought about that?



Posted April 5, 2024