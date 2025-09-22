This post may stir up some strong feelings. But who knows? Maybe not. I’d appreciate thoughtful responses.

Do you know why very very rich Jews (billionaires) donate to non-Jews? According to David Sorensen, it’s to control us.

He was talking about the billionaire Jews who donated to Charlie Kirk.

Of course, most people are likely to be at least a bit more careful about criticizing someone’s viewpoints if we get money from the person, especially a huge amount of money.

We all know, for instance, how controlled the vast majority of doctors are by the medical associations - so they vaccinate kids despite huge amounts of info about the dangers of vaccines - so they pushed, and often still push, the mRNA injections despite the ever-growing evidence of their dangers - etc.

So insofar as the motive of very very rich Jews (billionaires) for donating to non-Jews is to control us, they’re in very good (immoral) company.

But Sorensen does not give one shred of evidence for his claim. His claim is a statement which he expects us to accept, as if he had given a fact.

As we know, some doctors (a small minority) refused to comply with the various immoral orders. They had integrity and courage and caring.

As for those Jewish billionaires who donated to non-Jews, my guess (based on no research) is that the same holds true . . .

So what about, at least, recognizing the likelihood of at least some mixed motives?

What about the possibility of at least a bit of generosity, at least in some of them?

What about at least some desire to do good?

What about, most, the slightest possibility that the billionaires who donated to Charlie Kirk supported what he was doing, wanted him to succeed?

Anyway, that was David Sorensen with what comes across to me as an absurd level of anti-Semitism. (I’d prefer it if no one criticized my use of that imperfect term.)

By the way, just as Sorensen offers no backing for his claim, so too I have, to this point, offered no backing.

There is the tiniest bit of backing I can offer - interviews with Robert Shillman, a Jewish billionaire who has, for decades, donated most of his wealth. Very interesting interviews. Very interesting person. Here are links:

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vEO4TzWU9A

Link to part 2: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngSIG63MEnI

Link to part 3: www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSrF6ygYOaM

By the way, I am not suggesting that Robert Shillman is a typical billionaire Jew - or that there is something like a typical billionaire Jew or typical billionaire or typical Jew.

_________________

And then, to continue with what I see as absurd anti-Semitism, there is Stew Peters - way further, as I see it anyway, along the absurd scale. I just came to a claim from him - the claim that Charlie Kirk was murdered because he was pulling away from supporting Israel, and was turning against Netanyahu.

A Jewish friend snorted at that. Her point (which sounds reasonable to me): there are so many ardent anti-Semites around (including Jewish ones), that If being anti-Semitic was enough to get you killed, wow, we’d be seeing a lot more murders all over.

__________________

Here’s another example of what I see as absurd anti-Semitism. I’m reading the latest post from Agent131711. He does not mention people - instead, he mentions Communist and/or Jewish (his bolding) people. So things were done by Jewish whoever, Communist whoever, or Jewish and Communist whoever.

By the way, I find it relevant, that someone is Jewish and/or Communist and/or Christian and/or a woman or man and/or white or black, etc.

Plus, I have often come across Jews mentioning the Jewishness of someone or other, definitely not as a putdown or as a sign of Jews being in control of the world, but as something positive about Jews: “See, someone Jewish, wrote this music, created that sitcom, etc.”

I have also come across women (and am a woman), proud of the achievements of women.

I do consider that it matters, if something is from someone Jewish or from a woman or an American or a CIA agent, etc.

But that isn’t what’s going on with Agent131711. I am to see something rotten, something like a Jewish Communist plot to control the world.

If that is what is going on, good to know.

But I see more than one way to understand the high number of Jews and Communists in various areas - like the widespread Jewish valuing of thinking, reasoning, arguing, intelligence, education, achievement, good works (so in the city of my childhood, the social services, on the English side, were set up largely by middle- and upper-class Jewish women).

I tremendously appreciate Prager U, for instance - started by someone Jewish, Dennis Prager, and with another Jew, Marissa Streit, extremely visible. I don’t see Prager U as out to control anyone, but to inform, to spread accurate knowledge. I experience huge caring and generosity toward the world.

__________________

My experience is that ardent anti-Semites tend to be ignorant about so much - including ignorant about Islam and Hamas, and about what’s happening with Islam in Syria, Nigeria, the UK, much of Europe and North America.

I don’t see Netanyahu as standing for Israel - anymore than I see Biden or Trump representing the US - or Trudeau or Carney as representing Canada, etc

I don’t even see Mossad - or the CIA - or the FBI - or M16 - as all one thing, all united, for instance, to do evil to humanity.

In general, among anti-Semites, I’ve found a lack of balance - often an extreme lack of balance - especially in what information is taken in.

__________________

All the best to all of us, in everything,

Elsa

Posted Sept 22, 2025