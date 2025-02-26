The message starts: CALIN GEORGESCU ARRESTED!!!!I My friend is usually calm and soft-spoken. Not this time.

So who is Calin Georescu? For one thing, Reiner interviewed hims. Great interview. I was very impressed. I’ll put the link at the bottom for those of you who would like to listen or re-listen.

He’s worked at the UN and found out exactly what kind of organization it is.

And just now he was about to run again for president of Rumania.

Here’s the open letter to President Trump from David Sorenson of StopWorldControl. It’s from my friend so I don’t have the link.

OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT TRUMP February 26, 2025, Dear Mr. President, An hour ago, Calin Georgescu was arrested as he was on his way to file his renewed candidacy for President of Romania. This happened three hours after 47 families were violently searched at 6 a.m. because they support Calin. We ask you to intervene with all your might. Romania must not remain under the cruel tyranny of these lawless criminals. They abrogate any rule of law, wage war against the constitution, make false statements and destroy democracy while committing countless crimes against humanity. Their terrible deeds are visible to the whole world. In recent decades, the nefarious shadow state has intervened in evil ways to corrupt the nations of the world and enslave the people. It is time for justice to intervene in a good way to free these countries once and for all. Europe desperately needs you, President Trump. Calin needs you urgently. Please do what it takes to put an end to these atrocities once and for all. These criminals must not be allowed to get away with it. Enough is enough. We are counting on you! Thank you very much, David Sorensen

Here’s the link to Reiner’s excellent interview with him:



Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctwNUYShvL0

And here … the BREAKING NEWS (German - bittel.tv):



