A VERY BIG THOUGHT, ON WAKING UP. IT IS A SPIRITUAL WAR, AS WELL AS A PHYSICAL ONE. SO LET US PRAY TOGETHER, to whatever benign cosmic forces we experience, are drawn to - Jesus, God, formless forces, however we experience them.

MY FIRST IMAGE, IN FACT:

PRAYER, IN UNISON, IN THE COURTROOM, AS THE DAY STARTS, MAYBE EVEN BEFORE THE JUDGE COMES IN, DEFINITELY AS THE JUDGE COMES IN. A PRAYER FOR JUSTICE AND GOODNESS.

Next thought: how to get this message to Roger, Katja, Christoff, Reiner? So I am posting.

Why this message? I have kept hearing, it's a spiritual war as well as a physical one. We are already acting and connecting on the spiritual plane. So many people pray for Reiner. So many send energy.

My thought: to do this much more, and together, right in court and also outside of court, before the court day starts

A couple of days ago, I listened to the interview with the president of El Salvador, who has cleaned up the gangs in his country - 70,000 gang members in a country of 6 million. In other words, slightly more than 1 in a hundred people was a gang member. If the gang members were overwhelmingly male - which seems likely, as he kept referring to them as male - that would be over 1 in 50 men.

How did he do it? He involved the physical plane. He was president so he somehow he had managed to get elected. Then he increased the number of police, and involved the army, which he doubled in size. He also gave much more funding to the police and army, got them weapons that worked.

There was also prayer - his cabinet praying with him, 3 times over, before the action on the physical plane.

To date, we do not have the police crossing to join us. I say: invite them.

We do know that many of the prisoners stand with Reiner. Some have said, when Reiner was put in another wing of the prison on his birthday weekend, that they would go on a hunger strike if he were not brought back. Maybe they can join in this prayer vigil.

We need to act where we can.

ANOTHER THOUGHT: MAYBE REINER WOULD JOIN, IN THE COURTROOM - OR EVEN BEFORE.

IF YOU AGREE WITH ME, AND COULD HELP, I AM HOPING THIS COULD BE SOMETHING POWERFUL.



Elsa

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

TRIAL DATES

NEW TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

Monday, June 10, 2024, 9:15 am

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 9:15 am

Thursday, June 20, 2024, 9:15 am

Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 9:15 am

Friday, July 12, 2024, 9:15 am (half day)

Previous trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024.

(15 trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024):

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

02nd day Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

6 trial days on a Friday = half a trial day until noon

4 trial days on a Wednesday

5 trial days on a Tuesday



