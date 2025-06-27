I go through my inbox and read. Another email sends me to a video. From Connie’s Substack, I learn of what I see as yet another public horror. The video is an interview with Dr Ana Mihalcea, I learn of what I see as an amazing private possibility.

THE PUBLIC HORROR:

Over and over, we get news of rights eroded, lost. I appreciate being given the information, I appreciate Connie’s sending it out. I care, at the very least, to know.

THE AMAZING PRIVATE POSSIBILITY.

The last third of the interview with Dr Ana Mihalcea focusses on a machine with utterly amazing possibilities - like melting away cancer tumors. For one person, half a huge tumor was gone in a day:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EQcEIaeOYCQU

I’ve already sent out the interview with Dr Ana. At the time I hadn’t gotten far into the interview, was just glad to be able to let people know about her doing well. Now I’m resending the interview because I’ve watched it all, and I’d like you to know about an amazing machine. Which is not cheap. But for someone with a serious condition, it could be a life saver - as it was for a number of Dr Ana’s patients.

Perhaps Scott Adams (the Dilbert creator) would like to give it a try. I’ve gone to his X account, and posted info on it as a comment on his most recent post. I’ve also posted on his locals coffee group. If you know of a better way to reach him, please pass this on. He’s suffering from advanced prostrate cancer, which did not respond to 6 weeks of treatment with Dr Makis. He’s currently trying something else. This sounds like it might be what he needs..

By the way, I call this machine a private possibility, because it’s not through the government or the medical establishments. The machine is being sold to individuals - a private solution.

Elsa

Posted June 27, 2025