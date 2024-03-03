So many times people ask me about Inka. How is she doing? So many people also send prayers for her as well as Reiner.

Here is a message from Inka.

We are all following every court day with our hearts and we are perhaps even waiting for a major event, that could end everything, that would finally open people’s eyes and bring them to seeing what is happening. We have great expectations for the future. The longer we are hoping, the stronger our hope becomes.

Sometimes it is difficult for me to recognize whether or not what I am seeing is a coherent picture: who influenced whom and pushed them to the appropriate position to exert influence.

However, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: that Reiner’s arrest had nothing to do with money, that it has a purely political background.

At the end of the witness interview of Justus Hoffman, the witness asked the public prosecutor to finally stop the interview because, after all, he was promised protection.

How can a public prosecutor be asked by the witness to finally stop the interview because, after all, he was promised protection?

It’s just one single sentence, and maybe some people haven’t even registered it. But it lets us know a huge amount - as I’ve said, like that this is not about money, and never was about money.

I’m sure, next week the picture will be a bit more complete. The presiding judge has ordered further court dates. At least it seems as though he wants to get to the bottom of the matter. But will he be strong enough? Or is it just a delusion again?

Without all of your support, it would not be possible for Reiner to finance good legal support. We have also brought in an experienced defense lawyer. It is important to follow everything closely, every aspect of every situation. That is too much for one lawyer.

Our observers in the court are helping, as are Reiner's supporters, who continue to keep him psychologically stable, heal and bless him.

But also the people are helping who send him donations and thus actively help shape the process by allowing us to build up pressure against a system that wants to mislead us.

A big thank you also to all the lovely people who included me in their good wishes for Reiner. Even though I don't write back, I read it all and then I know that my path is the right one and that we will all stand still together even after this time.

Sometimes I feel drained. A lot of energy has gone into the last few years. Yet I have never lost my firm conviction, which I think we all share.

I send a big, heartfelt thanks to all of you and to Elsa, who always helps me when I feel weak.

We will wait!!!