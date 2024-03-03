So many times people ask me about Inka. How is she doing? So many people also send prayers for her as well as Reiner.
Here is a message from Inka.
We are all following every court day with our hearts and we are perhaps even waiting for a major event, that could end everything, that would finally open people’s eyes and bring them to seeing what is happening. We have great expectations for the future. The longer we are hoping, the stronger our hope becomes.
Sometimes it is difficult for me to recognize whether or not what I am seeing is a coherent picture: who influenced whom and pushed them to the appropriate position to exert influence.
However, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: that Reiner’s arrest had nothing to do with money, that it has a purely political background.
At the end of the witness interview of Justus Hoffman, the witness asked the public prosecutor to finally stop the interview because, after all, he was promised protection.
How can a public prosecutor be asked by the witness to finally stop the interview because, after all, he was promised protection?
It’s just one single sentence, and maybe some people haven’t even registered it. But it lets us know a huge amount - as I’ve said, like that this is not about money, and never was about money.
I’m sure, next week the picture will be a bit more complete. The presiding judge has ordered further court dates. At least it seems as though he wants to get to the bottom of the matter. But will he be strong enough? Or is it just a delusion again?
Without all of your support, it would not be possible for Reiner to finance good legal support. We have also brought in an experienced defense lawyer. It is important to follow everything closely, every aspect of every situation. That is too much for one lawyer.
Our observers in the court are helping, as are Reiner's supporters, who continue to keep him psychologically stable, heal and bless him.
But also the people are helping who send him donations and thus actively help shape the process by allowing us to build up pressure against a system that wants to mislead us.
A big thank you also to all the lovely people who included me in their good wishes for Reiner. Even though I don't write back, I read it all and then I know that my path is the right one and that we will all stand still together even after this time.
Sometimes I feel drained. A lot of energy has gone into the last few years. Yet I have never lost my firm conviction, which I think we all share.
I send a big, heartfelt thanks to all of you and to Elsa, who always helps me when I feel weak.
We will wait!!!
And now, here is Inka’s first selfie, taken for you: And below that, a photo of one of the dogs, looking like he’s waiting . . .
Finally, thank you, Inka. I am pleased to be able to do something, and very glad that, along with so many other people, I can help in some way.
The current court dates.
Dienstag, den 5. März 2024, 9:15 Uhr (Tues, Mar 5, 9:15 am)
Freitag, den 8. März 2024, 9:15 Uhr (Fri, Mar 8, 9:15 am)
ADDED:
Tuesday, 12.03.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Thank you Elsa for all the updates and reports! Inka, we stand with you and Reiner. Our thoughts and prayers are to bring an end to this horrible injustice. I hope so much that you and Reiner and your dogs will all be together very soon. I can see from the picture that your one dog is patiently waiting for justice and for Reiner to come home.
Inka .. you're a beautiful woman and your Reiner is a handsome man! I want to emphasize tho .. that that is more of an outside observation .. important as it is .. it is far more important that who you are inside is what is truly shining through. I remember Reiner recounting the memory surrounding the resolve to focus on the Corona issue .. that your encouragement Inka, gave him the inspiration to try to do something. I can't tell you enough .. and I am sure I say this for many others .. a big heart-felt thank you for your leadership in stepping out with your talents and experience in attempting to right the wrongs that have been done to the 8 billion people of this planet. With many others .. I share these stories .. videos .. and information with others who also share .. making the public aware.
While your flickers of light have been challenged by the darkest powers of the universe .. where the light has shone .. your name is known and become a huge blessing of hope for justice. Admiralty Law is about making money .. it fuels the furnace as bills are created as a means of running the Court Systems in Government .. but the generation of "Power" is truly the reason behind the schemes created to tax the public as many contribute to defend their position.
Rushing to justice is never a good sign! According to legend .. the longer it takes a court case to conclude .. the greater the potential for a positive outcome with regard to truth and illumination of the innocent. We all wait with you for that moment! <3 Be patient .. everything is going to be okay!