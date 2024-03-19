I was sent this short video, started watching, then realized … it has that wonderful thing, very much appreciated by most of you: ENGLISH SUBTITLES!! So here is a great 4-minute overview of Reiner’s case, which includes V Fischer claiming she had to kick Reiner out of the Corona Committee for lying.

If you have an upset stomach, you may want to skip this!!! If you have been following Reiner’s trial, you already have a very good idea what she is like. And also what is Reiner is like, utterly different - which is why so many of us support him.

As the video is entitled: FREE REINER FUELLMICH!!

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qqx0kndo-q8

_________________________________

The current court dates.

Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted March 19, 2024