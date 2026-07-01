Today I talked with a friend who sounded frantic. She had heard that about 8 car scrapyards a week were being incinerated. She did not know if this was true, but she did know about quite a number of scrapyards that had had everything incinerated. On her site, 25 such fires are mentioned.

She gave me the search words that would get me to the largest such fire she knew about: salvage yard idaho burnt. I found it. Thousands of acres burned along with thousands of scrapped cars, many of them vintage. The insurance company will pay nothing, not even for the cars being repaired in the attached garage:

Median Fire destroys around 9,000 cars at historic Gooding County Salvage Yard

This takes me back to 2023, when I interviewed Robert Brame about California forest fires that score high - up to 10 out of 10 - for anomalies indicating they were not started naturally. There could be, for instance, an incinerated house with the nearby forest untouched, except that the needles on the trees were brown. Or a house might be incinerated but the attached wooden steps were untouched. Or plastic hoses would be untouched, but the metal attachments were incinerated.

Here is the interview with Robert:

Link: https://truthsummit.info/robert-arborist.html

My friend’s sense: the incinerated salvage yards - that’s the next step.

Here is her site:



Lots of evidence.

And yes, a meeting tonight at 7 pm Eastern.

As for a few pictures:

PS. It is my interview with Robert Brame that let me to Ed Wackerman, the man charged with starting one of the California fires - the Oak Fire that scored 10 out of 10 for anomalies indicating it was started with directed energy. Here’s the letter I sent to Ed Wackerman’s lawyer, letting him know about the evidence the fire had been started by directed energy:

Link: truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

We will see what is next!

Posted July 1, 2026